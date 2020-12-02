TODAY |

Moana Pasifika players bond for upcoming clash with Māori All Blacks through traditional 'ava ceremony

Source:  1 NEWS

Players in the historic Moana Pasifika squad are coming together both on and off the pitch ahead of their one-off match against the Māori All Blacks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While preparation time is limited for Moana Pasifika, the players know how important it is to acknowledge their roots of the field. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The team have managed to bond thanks to their Pacific ties with events such as Monday’s ‘ava ceremony – a custom from Samoa where a ceremonial beverage is shared by a group – helping players come together.

"It was really great to reconnect,” Tongan No.8 Nasi Manu said.

“It was also great for me as a Tongan to experience the Fijian culture and Samoan culture."

Samoan sevens star Tomasi Alosio joked it made some players feel right at home.

“It was one cup each but some boys, probably those Fijians, would have liked to have more!"

Saturday’s match kicks off at 7pm at Hamilton's Waikato Stadium.

Rugby
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pakistan Cricket team hit with three more Covid-19 cases
2
Diego Maradona backlash suspected to be behind Pumas' racist tweet controversy
3
OKC boss hung up on trading away Steven Adams - 'A really challenging, difficult decision to make'
4
'I didn't die or anything' - Steven Adams on life after OKC
5
Watch: Richie McCaw overcomes fear for first ever skydive to promote NZ tourism
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:19

Watch: Beauden Barrett reunited with baby daughter after more than a month apart

'Milestone moment' — Women's Rugby World Cups to be expanded from 2025

Brad Weber signs one-year extension with Chiefs - 'I can hear the cowbells ringing'

TJ Perenara sparked All Blacks' heartfelt gesture to Diego Maradona before Pumas Test