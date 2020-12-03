Moana Pasifika name inaugural captain

Manu Samoa and Crusaders Prop Michael Ala'alatoa has been named the first captain of the Moana Pasifika team.

Ala'alatoa will lead the team out this Saturday in Hamilton when they face the Māori All Blacks.

The significance of the moment is not lost on the 29-year-old.

“Just to be a part of the group is special to lead it is even more special,” he said.

Coach Tana Umaga said the decision to name the 29-year-old the inaugural Moana Pasifika captain was easy.