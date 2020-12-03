TODAY |

Moana Pasifika name inaugural captain

Manu Samoa and Crusaders Prop Michael Ala'alatoa has been named the first captain of the Moana Pasifika team.

Michael Ala'alatoa will lead the all-Pasifika team out for the first time when they face the Māori All Blacks this Saturday. Source: 1 NEWS

Ala'alatoa will lead the team out this Saturday in Hamilton when they face the Māori All Blacks.

The significance of the moment is not lost on the 29-year-old.

“Just to be a part of the group is special to lead it is even more special,” he said.

Coach Tana Umaga said the decision to name the 29-year-old the inaugural Moana Pasifika captain was easy.

“He has great character, talking on the phone with him before getting into camp, you got feel that straight away.”

