Mixed day for New Zealand sides as Brisbane Tens kicks off

Matt Manukia 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

The Chiefs and the Blues struggled, before the Highlanders and Crusaders picked up wins at Suncorp Stadium.
Matt Manukia

Australia

00:15
1
The former All Black will go down in history, scoring the first ever points at the inaugural Brisbane tournament.

LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens - NZ teams show class after early struggles

00:16
2
The Hurricanes fought back from 12-0 down, with this bit of magic from Jane sealing a brilliant comeback.

Watch: Cory Jane scores last minute intercept try to complete Hurricanes comeback win

00:15
3
The former All Black will go down in history, scoring the first ever points at the inaugural Brisbane tournament.

Watch: Liam Messam catches Rebels napping to score first ever Brisbane Tens try

01:54
4
Our country boy PM beats world champion David Fagan in Invercargill despite looking a bit rusty at shearing.

Watch: Bill English had a close shave taking on World Champ


5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

04:19
It follows heartbreak earlier as whales that couldn't be refloated were euthanised.

As it happened: Farewell Spit whale rescuers sent home after a second day of heart-wrenching efforts

Project Jonah are calling for more volunteers to help tomorrow as they say another stranding is likely.


02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.

00:33
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

About 50 whales have been refloated today, but many seem unwilling to leave the rest of their imperilled social group.


 
