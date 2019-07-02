TODAY |

Mitchell Dunshea and Braydon Ennor named in Crusaders side for Super Rugby final

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Crusaders

​Mitchell Dunshea and Braydon Ennor are the only additions to an All Blacks-laden Crusaders side for Saturday's Super Rugby final with the Jaguares.

Dunshea replaced injured lock Scott Barrett, ahead of the more experienced Luke Romano, while Ennor will join Jack Goodhue in the midfield, with Ryan Crotty out.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He may have been full of praise for the Blues, but Robertson did take a dig at his old rivals over Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor. Source: 1 NEWS

Crusaders: David Havili, Sevu Reece, Brayden Ennor, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Kieran Read, Matt Todd, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Sam Whitelock (captain), Mitchell Dunshea, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Will Jordan, Mitchell Hunt, Mitchell Drummond, Jordan Taufua, Luke Romano, Michael Alaalatoa, George Bower, Andrew Makalio.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, Atu Moli and Luke Jacobson were included in the 39-man squad to face Argentina and South Africa. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
Adidas came to the party as the All Blacks got suited and booted in Auckland, and Asafo Aumua was keen to get involved.
'I look like the Terminator' – Asafo Aumua stoked as All Blacks treated to free gear in first camp of 2019
2
The All Blacks coach admits they may have to sacrifice short-term results for the ultimate prize.
Steve Hansen willing to sacrifice Rugby Championship for World Cup glory
3
The blindside flanker’s admission that he was not up to international rugby was praised by the All Blacks coach.
Hansen applauds Squire for 'courageous' decision, has forthright words for snubbed Akira Ioane
4
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
Steve Hansen on selection of Sevu Reece after domestic violence incident - 'It's dealt with'
5
A streaker is tackled at New Zealand's Cricket World Cup clash with England
Streaker the highlight as media savage Black Caps' display against England
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Matt Todd of the Crusaders offloads in the tackle of Johnny Faauli of the Chiefs and Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs during the Crusaders V Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Crusaders target Super Rugby title for departing All Blacks
00:39
Adidas came to the party as the All Blacks got suited and booted in Auckland, and Asafo Aumua was keen to get involved.

'I look like the Terminator' – Asafo Aumua stoked as All Blacks treated to free gear in first camp of 2019
New Zealand's David Havili, left, is tackled by Australia's Tevita Kuridrani during the 3rd Bledisloe Cup rugby test match, Australia v All Blacks, Suncorp stadium, Brisbane, Australia, 21 October 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard/ www.photosport.nz

'We can't take everybody' - All Blacks selector defends David Havili omission

James O'Connor's bid to return to Wallabies welcomed by Foley, Giteau