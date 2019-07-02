Mitchell Dunshea and Braydon Ennor named in Crusaders side for Super Rugby final

Mitchell Dunshea and Braydon Ennor are the only additions to an All Blacks-laden Crusaders side for Saturday's Super Rugby final with the Jaguares.
Dunshea replaced injured lock Scott Barrett, ahead of the more experienced Luke Romano, while Ennor will join Jack Goodhue in the midfield, with Ryan Crotty out.
Crusaders: David Havili, Sevu Reece, Brayden Ennor, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Kieran Read, Matt Todd, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Sam Whitelock (captain), Mitchell Dunshea, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Will Jordan, Mitchell Hunt, Mitchell Drummond, Jordan Taufua, Luke Romano, Michael Alaalatoa, George Bower, Andrew Makalio.