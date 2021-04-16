Mitchell Drummond on track to become Crusaders youngest centurion

As Super Rugby Aotearoa heats up, the Crusaders have plenty to play for this weekend, including halfback Mitchell Drummond who will become the youngest Crusader in history to bring up 100 games.

Aged just 18, Drummond was named in the Crusaders, playing alongside the game’s greats.

“It was pretty surreal. The names in the team back then DC (Dan Carter), Richie (McCaw), Crotts (Ryan Crotty). People I’d only seen on TV. Was pretty daunting as a young fella coming in but looking back, I’m lucky to say I’ve played with legends of the game.”

Now, he'll join their legacy, bringing up 100 games for the Crusaders and becoming the youngest ever to do so at 27-years-old.

“It’s going to be a pretty special evening,” he said.

I think no one ever thought I'd get here, not just myself but if you told my family I'd play 100 that seems such a distant achievement when you first start out,” he added.

The passion for the Crusaders jersey was prevalent long before his debut.

At just six years old Drummond got to be a "Crusader for the day", running the game ball out to his heroes, including current head-coach Scott Robertson who was a player at the time.

“When I was 6-years-old the Crusaders had a game in Nelson, and I was lucky enough to win a radio comp and got to run the ball out. Razor actually played that day! So cool how it's gone full circle!” he laughed.

Robertson had nothing but praise for the veteran halfback.

“His consistency as a footballer is a true test to the craft he shows and the work he puts in to being a professional.

“He's just Mr Consistent and has got the best out of all his talent and means a lot to this team. He’s the youngest Crusader to be a centurion and that just shows and sums up his work ethic and what this group means to him

The epitome of a team player, Drummond has one wish this weekend as the Crusaders play the Chiefs in Hamilton - to win.