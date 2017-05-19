Mike Hosking: All Blacks assistant coach Wayne Smith is leaving at the right time
Mike says coaching legend Wayne Smith is leaving at the right time, on his own terms.
Source: Seven Sharp
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.
Source: 1 NEWS
The assistant coach will leave his post at the end of this year's Rugby Championship.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
Smith and Hansen explained their versions of events when he sent Hansen home from training for kicking goals.
Source: 1 NEWS
no more content
back to top