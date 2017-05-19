 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Mike Hosking: All Blacks assistant coach Wayne Smith is leaving at the right time

share

Mike Hosking 

Seven Sharp Presenter

Mike says coaching legend Wayne Smith is leaving at the right time, on his own terms.
Source: Seven Sharp
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.
Source: 1 NEWS
The assistant coach will leave his post at the end of this year's Rugby Championship.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
Smith and Hansen explained their versions of events when he sent Hansen home from training for kicking goals.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Mike Hosking

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs takes a high ball from Nemani Nadolo of the Crusdaers during the Super Rugby Match, Crusaders V Chiefs, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 27th Febuary 2016. Copyright Photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: End to end New Zealand derby in Fiji as the Chiefs edge the Crusaders at half-time


05:36
2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors. Penrith Panthers v Vodafone Warriors, Round 10 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Pepper Stadium, Penrith, Australia. 13 May 2017. Copyright photo: Jason McCawley / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Warriors look to bounce back from humiliating loss as they take on Dragons in Hamilton


00:29
3
Brando Mamana won't win many fights as convincingly as this for the rest of his career.

Video: Goodnight! Indonesian MMA fighter delivers lethal spinning-kick knockout

00:28
4
Playing for Hastings Boys' 1st XV, Kini Naholo looks every bit as lethal as his older brother.

Watch: Waisake Naholo's schoolboy brother causes absolute carnage, grabbing SIX tries in one half of rugby

02:33
5
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back to pick apart this week's Super Rugby action.

Super Rugby round 13 PICKS: Can the Chiefs hand the Crusaders their first 2017 defeat?

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs takes a high ball from Nemani Nadolo of the Crusdaers during the Super Rugby Match, Crusaders V Chiefs, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 27th Febuary 2016. Copyright Photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: End to end New Zealand derby in Fiji as the Chiefs edge the Crusaders at half-time

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of this special Super Rugby clash from Suva, Fiji.

02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

00:45
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two further arrests made over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

Four people have now been arrested over the Tuesday night incident.

01:12
Wayne Smith announced today that he will step down from his assistant role at the All Blacks after the Rugby Championship this year.

Watch: 'I gave up' - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen reveals how hard he tried to get Wayne Smith to stay on with the All Blacks

Steve Hansen tells remarkable story about trying to keep old mate Wayne Smith from leaving the All Blacks set-up - and how Smith finally got him to stop asking him to stay.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ