'It might have been in our wildest aspirations' – Jordie Barrett thrilled to join older brothers in All Blacks squad

When the All Blacks take on the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park on June 24, a childhood dream of the Barrett family could become a reality.

With Hurricanes fullback Jordie, 20, having earned a maiden squad call up alongside brothers Scott, 23, and Beauden, 26 , the possibility of the three brothers sharing the field has got fans excited to see the family act against the Northern Hemisphere's best.

Yet, despite the trio being within touching distance of simultaneously representing their country, Jordie maintains that he didn't see his selection coming.

"It might have been in our wildest of aspirations, but definitely didn't think it was a possibility," Barrett said.

All Blacks squad to face Lions:

Forwards: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Charlie Faumuina, Luke Romano, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Jerome Kaino, Liam Squire, Kieran Read (C).

Backs: Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Aaron Cruden, Lima Sopoaga, Beauden Barrett, Sonny Bill Williams, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, Rieko Ioane, Julian Savea, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith, Jordie Barrett, Israel Dagg, Ngani Laumape.