TODAY |

'Might give him a cuddle' – Anton Lienert-Brown's plans for Ryan Crotty's birthday

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

With All Blacks second-five Ryan Crotty celebrating his birthday today, midfield partner Anton Lienert-Brown is yet to find the perfect gift for his teammate.

Largely hailed as the All Blacks' "unsung hero" for his hard work on both attack and defence, Crotty is playing in his first ever World Cup, unlucky to miss out in 2015 - stuck behind the likes of Conrad Smith, Ma'a Nonu and Sonny Bill Williams.

Turning 31 today, Crotty's birthday hasn't seen too much fuss from his teammates, Lienert-Brown revealed when asked about any special plans.

"We all wished him happy birthday, that's about as far as it's gone," Lienert-Brown told media.

"[I] might give him a cuddle, something like that? Don't have dinner plans yet.

"He told me he's 25, is it 31 is it?"

All joking aside though, Lienert-Brown credited the work Crotty does, proving to be a role model for the younger members of the side.

"He's obviously a massive part of the All Blacks, especially for me and Jack [Goodhue].

"He sort of guides us in the right direction. [We're] hugely appreciative of what he's done for us."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks' second-five turns 31 today. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Watch: Kiwi RWC ref in hot water after giving Fijian player low-five while they were beating Wallabies
2
Steve Hansen gets RWC media giggling with cheeky one-liner analysing win over Boks - 'We're one-from-one'
3
'Steve's ringing' – All Blacks super fan Kristen Whiu gets surprise call from Hansen
4
All Blacks rave over Ardie Savea's dominance against Springboks: 'He's at the peak of his powers'
5
'They go behind your back' - Michael Cheika slams Fiji over Reece Hodge citing
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:16

Watch: Kiwi RWC ref in hot water after giving Fijian player low-five while they were beating Wallabies
00:37

The power of 'Beau’unga', and an Ireland-Boks quarter-final? Five things we learned from RWC opening weekend
01:24

Dane Coles expects All Blacks who missed Springboks Test to 'make their mark' in next few RWC matches
04:21

Spark confident streaming service up to task for remaining Rugby World Cup following glitches