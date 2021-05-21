Michaela Blyde gives Aussie sevens brutal welcome to NZ with bone-crunching hit seconds after kick-off

The New Zealand rugby sevens teams have given their Australian counterparts a brutal welcome to New Zealand with star Michaela Blyde setting the tempo early in Auckland this morning.
Both the men and women started the three-day trans-Tasman series with wins this morning, with the Black Ferns Sevens coming out on top 19-0 before the All Blacks Sevens took a 14-5 win.
It may have been over a year since there's been any international sevens action but two-time World Rugby women's sevens player of the year Blyde showed no sign of rust, with a large role in the first win.
It took Blyde under a minute to display her skills on both defence and offence, with a bone-crunching tackle forcing a turnover seconds after kick-off that she eventually converted into a try in the left corner.
Blyde scored a second try at the Grammar TEC club grounds in the first half to give her side a 12-0 lead at the break.
Ruby Tui then sealed the comfortable win in the second half with a slicing run through the Australian defence.
In the men's match, it wasn't until the halftime hooter had gone was the intense 0-0 deadlock broken by the Kiwi men, with Scott Curry and Dylan Collier combining for a long-range effort.
After the break, another crunching hit — this time from Tim Mikkelson — forced a turnover that Amanaki Nicole scooped up for a runaway try, effectively sealing the result.
The Aussies claimed a consolation try in the final minutes but it wasn't enough to pull of an upset.
The four teams return to the field this afternoon for two more encounters.