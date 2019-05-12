Michaela Blyde beats four defenders with deadly step, fend and speed en route to runaway try at Canada Sevens

Michaela Blyde made the perfect return from injury for the Black Ferns Sevens this morning in Canada but it was short lived with fears she may have picked up a new issue later in the side's undefeated day.

Blyde returned to the black jersey this morning for New Zealand's first match at the Langford Sevens against Russia and she was back to her old scoring ways quickly in emphatic style.

The 23-year-old stepped, fended and sprinted her way past four defenders to score a runaway try in the first minute of the match. She finished the game with two tries as the Black Ferns Sevens opened their title defence with a 26-7 win.

Blyde then followed that up with another try in the team's next match against China, which they also comfortably won 45-0.

But the win came at a cost, with Blyde limping from the field just before half time in some serious discomfort and unable to put any weight on her right foot.

She didn't return for the team's final match against rivals England.

The final match went down to the wire but a clutch run late in the low-scoring contest from leader Sarah Hirini saw the Kiwi side sneak home with a 12-10 win to finish pool play undefeated.