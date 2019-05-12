TODAY |

Michaela Blyde beats four defenders with deadly step, fend and speed en route to runaway try at Canada Sevens

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Sevens
Northland

Michaela Blyde made the perfect return from injury for the Black Ferns Sevens this morning in Canada but it was short lived with fears she may have picked up a new issue later in the side's undefeated day.

Blyde returned to the black jersey this morning for New Zealand's first match at the Langford Sevens against Russia and she was back to her old scoring ways quickly in emphatic style.

The 23-year-old stepped, fended and sprinted her way past four defenders to score a runaway try in the first minute of the match. She finished the game with two tries as the Black Ferns Sevens opened their title defence with a 26-7 win.

Blyde then followed that up with another try in the team's next match against China, which they also comfortably won 45-0.

But the win came at a cost, with Blyde limping from the field just before half time in some serious discomfort and unable to put any weight on her right foot.

She didn't return for the team's final match against rivals England.

The final match went down to the wire but a clutch run late in the low-scoring contest from leader Sarah Hirini saw the Kiwi side sneak home with a 12-10 win to finish pool play undefeated.

It means The Black Ferns Sevens will play Spain tomorrow at 4:20am NZT in the Cup Quarterfinals but whether Blyde will play or not is yet to be known.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Blyde made a perfect return against Russia in the Black Ferns Sevens' first game at the Langford Sevens. Source: World Rugby
    More From
    Rugby
    Sevens
    Northland
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:30
    The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south.
    Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks
    2
    The Newcastle fullback was as elusive as ever as he locked up a 22-10 win for his side.
    Kalyn Ponga seals Knights' win over Bulldogs after devastating step leads to runaway try
    3
    Reece's tries spearheaded the 45-13 victory in Pretoria.
    Red-hot Sevu Reece shows off speed, stepping and jumping skills with hat-trick in Crusaders' big win over Bulls
    4
    Blyde made a perfect return against Russia in the Black Ferns Sevens' first game at the Langford Sevens.
    Michaela Blyde beats four defenders with deadly step, fend and speed en route to runaway try at Canada Sevens
    5
    Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
    'We're an inclusive game' - new Aussie rugby boss says Folau firestorm taking focus off rugby
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    Ruan Botha (c) of the Cell C Sharks tries to prevent Brad Weber of Chiefs of kicking the ball during the 2018 Super Rugby game between the Sharks and the Chiefs at Kings Park, Durban on 19 May 2018

    As it happened: Chiefs strike twice in two minutes to snatch win late against Sharks
    00:15
    The All Blacks halfback was at his cheeky best to set up Matt Faddes' try.

    Aaron Smith bamboozles Jaguares with dummy from ruck to set up Highlanders try
    BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), 09 de Julio de 2016: Partido de Super Rugby, Jaguares vs Highlanders en el Estadio José Amalfitani, el Sábado, 09 de Julio de 2016 en Liniers, Buenos Aires, Argentina. (foto: Pablo Gasparini/Gaspafotos/Jaguares)

    As it happened: Highlanders hold off scrappy Jaguares to secure win in Dunedin
    00:30
    Reece's tries spearheaded the 45-13 victory in Pretoria.

    Red-hot Sevu Reece shows off speed, stepping and jumping skills with hat-trick in Crusaders' big win over Bulls