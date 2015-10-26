Michael Hooper rejects overseas clubs, signs $6.7m deal with Rugby Australia

The banter has already started between Wallabies backrower Pete Samu and some of the Crusaders teammates he could be lining up against in just more than a week.



Samu, who earned his first three Test caps off the bench in June, was part of the Crusaders squad that last weekend clinched back-to-back Super Rugby titles.



The 26-year-old forward also came off the pine for the Crusaders two final wins over the Lions in 2017 and 18, but will play for the Brumbies next year.



He arrived back in Australia on Wednesday and headed to the Wallabies camp at Cessnock in the Hunter region of NSW.



Friends will quickly become foes if Samu makes the 23 for Australia's first Bledisloe cup and Rugby Championship match of the season on Saturday week in Sydney.



The All Blacks squad off 33 for the Rugby Championship named on Monday included ten Crusaders.



"I gave them a bit of chat before I left," Samu said.



"But it will be quite good, a good Test and I told them it will be just like a Thursday training out there seeing them all.



"But it will be pretty good, pretty special as well."



Samu was only cleared by New Zealand Rugby to join Australia less than a week before the start of the three-Test home series against Ireland.



"I think coming over now post-Super, I know a lot from being in those June Tests, so it's not really too bad transitioning from there," Samu said.



After playing in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney and a stint in England, Samu's career took off in New Zealand and he attracted the attention of Wallabies' coach Michael Cheika through his efforts for the Crusaders.

"It definitely feels like a dream, back-to back champions," Samu said.



"It's pretty special playing with a good bunch of boys back there and some lifelong friends that I made over there, but it's good to finish there on a high."

