Michael Hooper passed fit to face All Blacks in opening Bledisloe Cup clash

All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett has hit out at New Zealand's 'tall poppy syndrome' mentality, saying that it has a negative impact on our top rugby players.

Barrett, 27, has been a part of the All Blacks since 2012, taking over the reigns as first-choice in the number 10 jersey after the retirement of Dan Carter following the 2015 World Cup.

However, in recent times, there have been calls for the back-to-back World Player of the Year to be dropped in favour of Crusaders star Richie Mo'unga.

In a new book titled 'The Jersey' by British journalist Peter Bills, Barrett hit out at the Kiwi mentality of trying to bring down rising stars.

"I don't think that's healthy - I think you should be encouraged and applauded when you do great things," Barrett said.

"It just does annoy me when the general public bring people down to earth when really, we should be applauding great achievements.

"Whereas overseas, you do really appreciate the support you get over there for what the All Blacks achieve."