Michael Hooper brushes off altercation with Ardie Savea - 'It's part of the game'

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper has played down his altercation with Ardie Savea in last night's Bledisloe Cup win, saying it's all "part of the game".

Savea maliciously shoved Michael Hooper in the back of the head moments after tackling the Wallabies skipper to the ground.

Hooper reacted angrily, and the referee awarded a penalty to the Wallabies after watching a replay of the incident.

But the Aussie flanker was much calmer discussing the matter after the match, labelling it one of a few "little run ins".

"I didn't buy too much into that, that's just footy," Hooper said.

"Usually it's a fend and he throws you the other way. It's the game - it's part of the game and it is what it is."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was much less polite talking about the moment though.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"It's dumb. It's dumb footy. We've got to be smarter than that," Hansen said.