Michael Fatialofa's wife asks for prayers, better hospital access to injured rugby star

The wife of stricken New Zealand rugby player Michael Fatialofa has asked for prayers as the former Hurricane recovers from neck surgery.

Michael Fatialofa in hospital after his neck injury. Source: Tatiana Fatialofa / Instagram

Fatialofa was hospitalised after a collision while playing for Worcester against Saracens at the weekend in the English Premiership.

He remains in a serious but stable condition in intensive care at St Mary's Hospital in London, after having surgery earlier in the week.

Tatiana Fatialofa, in a lengthy Instagram post, wrote of the battle ahead, and the frustration limited visiting hours is causing the pair.

"When the lights go out and this all fades for everyone else, our world will still be standing still & twisted upside down.

"That's why we ask for prayers now, knowing they will be what sustains us in the days, weeks, months + years to come when the real work begins. This isn't "news" this is @michaelfats LIFE! Our life! Our future children's life!

"We are otherwise two very keep-to-ourselves humans connected to extremely tight-knit aiga/communities, and we've never cared for the fuss, but — when crisis hits our shores it's out of the desperation and humility of my heart to call on others to stand in the gap for my darling husband, and see that God gets maximum glory through this brutal situation.

Michael Fatialofa goes off injured during the Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Worcester Warriors. Source: Getty

"I need every prayer warrior willing enough to fight for 24/7 access. If you know us, we are that couple who do EVERYTHING together & I mean inseparably so. We are ONE, so restrictively being apart for 14+ hours a day with limited visiting (with the potential for even stricter hours as he eventually moves through wards) is an absolute NO!!!

"When have evidently seen that when we are together – he's been stable & progressive. When we are apart – he deteriorates in some way. It's the same when his loved ones are present too. We simply cannot have any barriers to being in proximity at all times!