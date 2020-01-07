Michael Fatialofa's neck surgery successful, but remains in 'serious condition'

Michael Fatialofa has undergone successful neck surgery following a horrifying injury he suffered while playing in the English Premiership.

Michael Fatialofa in hospital after his neck injury. Source: Tatiana Fatialofa / Instagram

Fatialofa, 27, has been under medical care since last weekend, having injured his neck in a tackle while playing for his Worcester Warriors club side against Saracens.

The former Hurricanes lock last night had surgery in order to relieve pressure on his spinal cord, caused by swelling from the injury.

In a statement this morning NZ time, Worcester confirmed that Fatialofa's surgery and recovery is going to plan.

Read more: Michael Fatialofa 'fully awake and alert', to undergo surgery after frightening injury

Former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa stretchered off from English club game with neck injury

"The operation was a success and Michael is stable, but he remains in a serious condition and is receiving on-going care at the intensive care unit of the hospital," Worcester said.

"The process of recovery and observation of improvement will now begin. As always our thoughts and prayers are with Michael and his family who we will continue support however we can as part of the Warriors family.