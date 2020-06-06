Michael Fatialofa walks unassisted out of hospital months after suffering serious neck injury

Michael Fatialofa has been discharged from hospital five months after suffering a serious neck injury.

In a video posted to twitter by his wife Tatiana, Fatialofa can be seen walking out of the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital, unassisted into the arms of his wife.

Tatiana's wrote that it was the "longest we’ve ever been apart in 10 years... finally WHOLE AGAIN".

Fatialofa's road to recovery has been nothing short of inspiring.

The 27-year-old Kiwi sustained a fractured C4 vertebrae and a severe contusion of his spinal cord playing for the Worcester Warriors during a Gallagher Premiership match. The injury came just one minute after Fatialofa took the field against Saracens.

The severity of the injury caused concern that the rugby player would never walk again.

Defying all odds, Fatialofa took his first unassisted steps since the injury in early April.

Fatialofa also took to Instagram after leaving hospital expressing his gratitude to the hospital staff.