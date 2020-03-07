Michael Fatialofa walks with help of crutches after neck injury

Former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa is walking with the aid of crutches, after his shocking spinal injury earlier this year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fatialofa, 27, was taken from the pitch on a stretcher while playing for English Premiership side Worcester Warriors in January, having suffered a serious neck injury.

Read more: Michael Fatialofa 'surpassing every medical expectation' in recovery from neck surgery

After surgery to relieve pressure on his spinal cord, Fatialofa began the long recovery process, spending three weeks in intensive care.