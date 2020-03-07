Michael Fatialofa walks with help of crutches after neck injury

Former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa is walking with the aid of crutches, after his shocking spinal injury earlier this year.
Fatialofa, 27, was taken from the pitch on a stretcher while playing for English Premiership side Worcester Warriors in January, having suffered a serious neck injury.
After surgery to relieve pressure on his spinal cord, Fatialofa began the long recovery process, spending three weeks in intensive care.
Posting on social media today, the former Hurricanes lock showed himself walking - albeit with the aid of crutches, as he continues to make progress from his injury.