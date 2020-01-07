Michael Fatialofa 'surpassing every medical expectation' in recovery from neck surgery

Former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa is making progress in his recovery from surgery on a neck injury, potentially able to leave hospital from next week, wife Tatiana says.

Michael Fatialofa in hospital after his neck injury. Source: Tatiana Fatialofa / Instagram

Fatialofa, 27, has been under medical care since early January, having injured his neck in a tackle while playing for his Worcester club side against Saracens in the English Premiership.

The former Hurricanes lock successfully underwent surgery in order to alleviate pressure on his spinal cord and is now facing time in intensive care while he recovers.

Writing on social media, though, wife Tatiana posted that Fatialofa is making incredible progress in his recovery.

"Feeling, movement and better breathing all being restored," she says.

"Michael is surpassing every medical expectation and with ongoing prayer, positivity and progress we could be out of ICU next week!"