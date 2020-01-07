TODAY |

Michael Fatialofa 'surpassing every medical expectation' in recovery from neck surgery

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa is making progress in his recovery from surgery on a neck injury, potentially able to leave hospital from next week, wife Tatiana says.

Michael Fatialofa in hospital after his neck injury. Source: Tatiana Fatialofa / Instagram

Fatialofa, 27, has been under medical care since early January, having injured his neck in a tackle while playing for his Worcester club side against Saracens in the English Premiership.

The former Hurricanes lock successfully underwent surgery in order to alleviate pressure on his spinal cord and is now facing time in intensive care while he recovers.

Writing on social media, though, wife Tatiana posted that Fatialofa is making incredible progress in his recovery.

"Feeling, movement and better breathing all being restored," she says.

"Michael is surpassing every medical expectation and with ongoing prayer, positivity and progress we could be out of ICU next week!"

Fatialofa joined Worcester in 2018 after playing three seasons for the Hurricanes, including their 2016 campaign when the Wellington-based franchise won their first Super Rugby championship.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Aussie comedian Andy Lee reels in screamer in Black Clash T20
2
Watch: Jordie Barrett cleans up Stephen Fleming as Black Clash starts with a bang
3
Beauden Barrett hammers huge six in Black Clash T20
4
Crusaders thrash Hurricanes in Super Rugby pre-season hit out in Ashburton
5
Blues down Chiefs in pre-season clash despite Damian McKenzie looking confident in 20-minute cameo
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:15

Damian McKenzie on course for round one return, will play fullback for Chiefs
00:41

'It's going to be another time' - Scott Robertson opens up after missing All Blacks coaching job

Sam Cane confirmed as new Chiefs' captain for 2020 season

Worcester set up special email after messages of support for Michael Fatialofa pour in