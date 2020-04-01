Michael Fatialofa to return home after five months in hospital following spinal injury

Former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa has taken another step in his dramatic recovery, returning to his English home after being released from a spinal care unit.

Fatialofa, 27, has been recovering from a serious spinal condition after he was stretchered off from an English Premiership game while playing for Worcester against Saracens on January 4.

The former Hurricane fractured his C4 vertebrae, with fears he'd never walk again.

However, since then Fatialofa has continued to defy all expectations, walking unassisted at the start of April.

Taking to Twitter, wife Tatiana wrote that Fatialofa will return to their English home, having been recovering at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital.