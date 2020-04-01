TODAY |

Michael Fatialofa to return home after five months in hospital following spinal injury

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa has taken another step in his dramatic recovery, returning to his English home after being released from a spinal care unit.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Hurricanes lock broke his neck at the start of the year. Source: 1 NEWS

Fatialofa, 27, has been recovering from a serious spinal condition after he was stretchered off from an English Premiership game while playing for Worcester against Saracens on January 4.

The former Hurricane fractured his C4 vertebrae, with fears he'd never walk again.

However, since then Fatialofa has continued to defy all expectations, walking unassisted at the start of April. 

Taking to Twitter, wife Tatiana wrote that Fatialofa will return to their English home, having been recovering at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital.

Fatialofa will continue his rehabilitation at the Warriors' base in Worcestershire, and plans to return to New Zealand at the end of the year.

Rugby
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chelsea pip Liverpool to signing of $103 million Germany striker - report
2
Dan Carter's 'Super Nana' weighs in on grandson's shock return - 'I never wanted him to play for the Blues'
3
Fijian golf great Vijay Singh withdraws from event after being labelled 'piece of trash' by fellow pro
4
Age won't stop Dan Carter in Super Rugby return - Sir Graham Henry
5
Michael Fatialofa to return home after five months in hospital following spinal injury
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:57

'What a traitor' – Canterbury faithful react to Dan Carter's shock Blues move
00:55

Blues won't rush Dan Carter into Super Rugby action, says coach
02:09

Warren Gatland takes cheeky jab at Dan Carter while praising return - 'He's getting a bit old'
03:25

Dan Carter's 'Super Nana' weighs in on grandson's shock return - 'I never wanted him to play for the Blues'