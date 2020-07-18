Michael Fatialofa lifts weights as part of miracle recovery

Former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa continues to defy all medical expectations in his recovery after breaking his neck earlier this year, filmed lifting weights.

Fatialofa, 27, was horrifically injured in a tackle playing for English side Worcester Warriors at the start of 2020, having fractured his C4 vertebrae, with fears he'd never walk again.

However, Fatialofa has astoundingly defied the odds with every step - literally - with his latest milestone seeing him lift weights, filmed by wife Tatiana.

"6 months ago, docs were mostly concerned that his arms & hands would ever move/feel/function again, (more so than his lower body being restored)," Tatiana Fatialofa tweeted.

"Seeing him lift today made me cry because I know this is costing him far more than just his physical strength."