Michael Fatialofa out of intensive care after injuring neck during English Priemiership rugby match

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa has been moved out a London hospital's intensive care unit almost three weeks after suffering a serious neck injury.

Michael Fatialofa shares a laugh with teammate Joe Teufete'e at St Mary's Hospital. Source: Joe Teufete'e / Instagram

Fatialofa has been recovering from a serious spinal condition after he was stretchered off from an English Premiership game while playing for Worcester against Saracens on January 4.

Since then, the 27-year-old has been in St Mary's Hospital and has had surgery to relieve pressure on his spinal cord that was being caused by bruising and swelling from the freak accident.

However, Worcester confirmed in a statement this morning Fatialofa had been moved out of the ICE into St Mary's major trauma unit.

Michael Fatialofa in hospital after his neck injury. Source: Tatiana Fatialofa / Instagram

"Michael's condition remains serious but he is making good progress and he is showing encouraging signs of improvement," the club said.

"The hope is that he will soon be transferred to the internationally-acclaimed spinal injuries unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire to continue his rehabilitation."

Fatialofa joined Worcester in 2018 after playing three seasons for the Hurricanes, including their 2016 campaign when the Wellington-based franchise won their first Super Rugby championship.

