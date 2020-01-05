Michael Fatialofa 'fully awake and alert', to undergo surgery after frightening injury

Former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa will undergo surgery in London tonight, his English club Worcester Warriors have confirmed.

Michael Fatialofa goes off injured during the Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Worcester Warriors. Source: Getty

Fatialofa, 27, was taken from the field on a stretcher after a neck injury suffered against Premiership side Saracens last weekend, leaving him unable to feel sensation in his arms and legs.

The Kiwi was taken to St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, where he has since regained consciousness in the intensive care unit, and is now surrounded by his family.

The club saying that he is "fully awake and alert."

Worcester also say that Fatialofa has suffered no broken bones, however has suffered bruising and swelling on his spinal cord. Surgery will help to relive pressure and restore function to the spinal cord.

"Michael and his wife, Tatiana, have been overwhelmed by messages and offers of support from the rugby community across the world," Worcester said in a club statement.

"Warriors players, staff and club co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, have also been closely involved in supporting Michael and his family."