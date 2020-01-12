Michael Fatialofa facing 'many weeks' in intensive care following freak neck injury in English Premiership

The wife of former Hurricanes lock Michael Fatialofa says her husband is facing "many weeks" in intensive care after surgery on his serious neck injury.

Michael Fatialofa in hospital after his neck injury. Source: Tatiana Fatialofa / Instagram

Tatiana Fatialofa has been at her husband's bedside in a London hospital since he suffered the freak injury while playing in the English Premiership just over a week ago and has been posting updates to keep both family and fans in the loop.

She took to Instagram last night to give the latest update on the 27-year-old.

"We're only a week in, and it feels like both the blink of an eye and eternity," she wrote on Instagram.

"The reality is we have a huge, long journey ahead that'll demand so much change like town relocation and intensive rehab.

"But even before all that, we have to conquer ICU which could be many weeks yet."

Michael Fatialofa goes off injured during the Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Worcester Warriors. Source: Getty

Mrs Fatialofa admits it's been difficult to come to terms with what has happened.

"Being thrust into a radically new normal is shocking, and while I accept it, I don't have to like it because I don't. We don't. We had the most beautiful, simple, happy life together and I'd be lying if I said I don't want it back because I do."

Messages of support for both her and her husband have been coming in non-stop since the accident, including a video from the Hurricanes over the weekend for their "brother".

Fatialofa's club Worcester has also set up a special email address for people to send messages to - fats@warriors.co.uk - as they support the family through the tough challenge.