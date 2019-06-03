TODAY |

Michael Cheika pinpoints Ardie Savea as All Blacks' danger man

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has singled out new All Blacks number six Ardie Savea as the danger man, heading into tomorrow night's first Bledisloe Cup Test in Perth.

Savea, 25, will start on the blind side of the scrum for the first time in his Test career, named alongside Sam Cane and captain Kieran Read in the loose forward trio.

Easily the standout player in Super Rugby this year for the Hurricanes, Savea's inclusion at number six comes at a vital time for the All Blacks, without a specialist blindside flanker in the squad, with Luke Jacobson injured and Shannon Frizell dropped.

Elsewhere Jackson Hemopo, Vaea Fifita and Scott Barrett are all also considered as options, however they would fall into the category of utility forward more than a specialist option.

Speaking to media in Perth yesterday though, Cheika outlined what makes Savea as the All Blacks' man to watch heading into tomorrow night's Test.

"Ardie is a player who is a sort of a hybrid," Cheika said.

"He can play that hard-running, aggressive game. He's an openside as well. I had the opportunity to coach him for a small time at the Baabaas … you get to see the player for what he is. And he's a bit of a hybrid between a No 8, a six and a seven.

"Often that can hurt players but he's a good enough player to be able to push through that and continually be selected for New Zealand."

The All Blacks face the Wallabies in Perth tomorrow night NZT, before the return fixture at Eden Park next weekend.

Source: 1 NEWS
