Michael Cheika overhauls backline for Wallabies-Wales clash

Michael Cheika has overhauled his backline for Australia's crucial Rugby World Cup pool match against Wales, making four changes including the introduction of halves Bernard Foley and Will Genia.



Three players dropped from the starting XV that beat Fiji are fullback Kurtley Beale, five-eighth Christian Lealiifano and halfback Nic White, while winger Reece Hodge is missing through suspension.



Adam Ashley-Cooper will start on Hodge's right wing while Dane Haylett-Petty is at fullback.



Wallabies: Dane Haylett-Petty, Adam Ashley-Cooper, James O'Connor, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Isi Naisarani, Michael Hooper (capt), David Pocock, Rory Arnold, Izack Rodda, Allan Alaalatoa, Tolu Latu, Scott Sio.