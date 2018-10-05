TODAY |

Michael Cheika overhauls backline for Wallabies-Wales clash

AAP
Michael Cheika has overhauled his backline for Australia's crucial Rugby World Cup pool match against Wales, making four changes including the introduction of halves Bernard Foley and Will Genia.

Three players dropped from the starting XV that beat Fiji are fullback Kurtley Beale, five-eighth Christian Lealiifano and halfback Nic White, while winger Reece Hodge is missing through suspension.

Adam Ashley-Cooper will start on Hodge's right wing while Dane Haylett-Petty is at fullback.

Wallabies: Dane Haylett-Petty, Adam Ashley-Cooper, James O'Connor, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Isi Naisarani, Michael Hooper (capt), David Pocock, Rory Arnold, Izack Rodda, Allan Alaalatoa, Tolu Latu, Scott Sio.

Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Sekope Kepu, Adam Coleman, Lukhan Salakaia- Loto, Nic White, Matt Toomua, Kurtley Beale.

Wallabies first-five Bernard Foley in action against the All Blacks. Source: Photosport
