Michael Cheika onboard as Argentina prepare for All Blacks clash

Argentina's players move out of quarantine today in Sydney as preparations for the Rugby Championship heat up.

Michael Cheika Source: 1 NEWS

The squad in Australia is currently made up of Los Pumas' home based players, who have been training in Covid-19 isolation since arriving from Uruguay on October 6.

European based players will assemble in Australia later this week and begin their own 14 day quarantine.

It allows coach Mario Ledesma and new consultant Michael Cheika to work more closely with the players.

The former Wallabies coach has been monitoring the side from a distance at training.

“The fact Michael can now be physically at training and in contact with the boys is great,” Ledesma told the team's website.

“He’s very enthusiastic about the team. He’s a person who transmits a lot of confidence and believes a lot in what he does."

“He is very eager to work individually with the boys, so that will come in handy for the team.”

Los Pumas will play three warm up matches before facing the All Blacks on November 14 in Sydney.

Argentina were set to start their campaign against the Springboks on November 7 before the defending champions pulled out over player welfare and travel complications.