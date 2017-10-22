 

Michael Cheika laughs off Steve Hansen's All Blacks as underdogs claim

AAP
Rugby
All Blacks

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will struggle to convince anybody that his side deserve to start as underdogs in the Bledisloe Cup opener, including his own players, Michael Cheika says.

The Wallabies mentor has questioned the merits of his counterpart's bold claim before the first Test, which starts at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on August 18.

Hansen suggested this week that Australia "have a lot of self-confidence and are worthy of starting as favourites".

The statement ignored 16 years of trans-Tasman dominance, the fact Hansen's charges are World Cup holders and have occupied top spot on world rugby's rankings since 2009, and the wisdom of every bookmaker on the planet.

Cheika beamed when asked about Hansen's take.

"I was a little bit surprised," he said.

"Hansen's a fine coach, he's obviously a great rugby mind. He's leading a team that is the best in the world.

"But he may have had that one wrong because I don't think many of his players would believe that.

"I don't think it's very realistic.

The reduced number of Super Rugby teams in Australia has the Wallabies in better shape for the Bledisloe Cup, the All Blacks coach has said. Source: 1 NEWS

"Sometimes you say stuff and go, 'Maybe I shouldn't have said that'."

Former Wallabies captain Stirling Mortlock this week rubbished Hansen's claim as "a load of tripe".

Cheika is set to announce his 28-man squad on Sunday, the same day the All Blacks arrive in Sydney.

The Wallabies recently completed a training camp in Cessnock, with Cheika confident they'll be much better prepared for the first Test compared with last year.

The All Blacks scored a record six tries in the first half of the 2017 Bledisloe opener.

"We're physically in a better place," Cheika said.

"We've got guys who have come out (of Super Rugby) in much better nick.

"We've been able to maybe focus a little bit more on our rugby.

"We've got slightly different strategy."

'As enjoyable as the win was, the disappointment of not winning the cup still resonates for me,' he said. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says winger Nehe Milner-Skudder is fine, despite leaving the field with a jaw problem in last night's game of three halves in Christchurch.

Speaking to media after the match, Hansen said there were no injury concerns to his squad.

"It was good, it was everything we wanted," he said.

"We obviously didn't come out to play too many of our structures and patterns. We just wanted to give people a run and we got plenty of people on the park, and got the rugby into them."

Milner-Skudder, 27, was helped from the field last night, after an apparent knock to his in a tackle.

He scored a try in the hit out ahead of the first Bledisloe Cup Test next weekend.

The star winger's injury woes appear to have struck once again. Source: 1 NEWS
AAP
New Zealand has entered a race against Australia to host the 2021 women's Rugby World Cup.

NZ Rugby confirmed it submitted a bid to stage the ninth edition of the tournament, three days after Rugby Australia unveiled details of its proposal.

Both countries want to become the four-yearly event's first southern hemisphere host.

A tournament in New Zealand would be held at up to four venues, including Eden Park, in host cities Auckland and Whangarei

The bid has secured financial backing from the government and local councils.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country has a proven record of hosting major events, including the 2011 men's Rugby World Cup and the 2015 cricket World Cup, which it shared with Australia.

She also described New Zealand as the "home of women's rugby", with the Black Ferns having clinched their fifth world championship title last year.

NZ Rugby is exploring the option of running a Pacific Island women's rugby tournament alongside the World Cup.

Australia's bid is for a tournament staged at venues in Newcastle and the Hunter Region in NSW.

Other nations are expected to bid, with a hosting decision made by World Rugby on November 14.

NZ Rugby Head of Women’s Rugby Development Cate Sexton talks about the bid for the 2021 World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS
