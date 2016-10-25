Michael Cheika insists its not all 'doom and gloom' despite NZ's dominance over Australian rugby

Despite a horror run for Australian teams against New Zealand sides in Super Rugby, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika believes his side will be more than competitive against the All Blacks.

Source: 1 NEWS

Australia's five provincial sides haven't registered a win in 17 trans-Tasman Super Rugby clashes this year but Cheika is confident of better things when the national side comes together.

"I can understand why people might think it's all doom and gloom - a hundred per cent. But it's not from my perspective," Cheika told AAP on Tuesday.

"I know the Super Rugby form from our teams hasn't been brilliant. No one can argue with that.

"But there's been some good performances. We've been watching players individually in a lot of detail, not just the established guys but the new ones too, and there's plenty to like."

Cheika said he and his assistant coaches, including Stephen Larkham and Nathan Grey, were intent on ushering in a new generation of players and would use the June Tests against Fiji, Scotland and Italy to continue building belief and team unity.

"We started this last year and copped a bit of grief with our mixed results, about 50 per cent (of Test-match wins), but with the experience they've gained and a little bit of hardship, I think they'll be better.

"I know people will say 'yeah, yeah, yeah' but we've got a good bunch of young guys in this (World Cup) cycle.

"Now it's all about creating that competition and putting the squeeze on the older, established guys."