 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Rugby


Michael Cheika insists its not all 'doom and gloom' despite NZ's dominance over Australian rugby

share

Source:

AAP

Despite a horror run for Australian teams against New Zealand sides in Super Rugby, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika believes his side will be more than competitive against the All Blacks.

Psychologist Sara Chatwin has some tips for Michael Cheika, who was left fuming at the weekend.

Source: 1 NEWS

Australia's five provincial sides haven't registered a win in 17 trans-Tasman Super Rugby clashes this year but Cheika is confident of better things when the national side comes together.

"I can understand why people might think it's all doom and gloom - a hundred per cent. But it's not from my perspective," Cheika told AAP on Tuesday.

"I know the Super Rugby form from our teams hasn't been brilliant. No one can argue with that.

"But there's been some good performances. We've been watching players individually in a lot of detail, not just the established guys but the new ones too, and there's plenty to like."

Cheika said he and his assistant coaches, including Stephen Larkham and Nathan Grey, were intent on ushering in a new generation of players and would use the June Tests against Fiji, Scotland and Italy to continue building belief and team unity.

"We started this last year and copped a bit of grief with our mixed results, about 50 per cent (of Test-match wins), but with the experience they've gained and a little bit of hardship, I think they'll be better.

"I know people will say 'yeah, yeah, yeah' but we've got a good bunch of young guys in this (World Cup) cycle.

"Now it's all about creating that competition and putting the squeeze on the older, established guys."

Cheika, though, did concede the Wallabies had much work to do between now and the Rugby Championship opener against the All Blacks in Sydney on August 19.

Related

All Blacks

00:59
Psychologist Sara Chatwin has some tips for Michael Cheika, who was left fuming at the weekend.

Cheika putting faith back in Wallabies after abysmal Super Rugby start
Wallabies coach Michael Cheika during the Wallabies Captain's Run at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship match in Auckland. Friday 14 August 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika says culled players will find other Super Rugby home

01:20
The Wallabies coach said Jones was damaging his legacy with the ongoing comments about the country and team he built his reputation in.

Video: 'There was a lot of vitriol about Australia' – Cheika fires back at Eddie Jones in ongoing war of words

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
George Calombaris has since apologised, but says he was offended by a spectator yelling comments about his family.

Video: Aussie MasterChef judge George charged with assault over this incident at A-League grand final

00:42
2
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

Oracle take a leaf out of Team New Zealand's design book, adding bike station to boat


00:50
3
Foran says his children played a big factor in his decision to leave the NZ club after the 2017 season.

Watch: 'The Warriors gave me an opportunity' - but the pull of 'own blood' in too strong for Foran

00:23
4
The All Blacks legend described Hugo Black as "a character", after taking the young boy up for a spin.

Video: Richie McCaw leaves boy with rare bone marrow disorder grinning from ear-to-ear after helicopter ride of a lifetime

5
Antrim , Ireland - 6 May 2017; Charles Piutau of Ulster in action against Isa Nacewa of Leinster during the Guinness PRO12 Round 22 match between Ulster and Leinster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Former All Black Charles Piutau named in Barbarians team for England match

00:18
The ARAG insurance company’s latest television ad has been labelled offensive.

Video: Fury over German insurance giant's HAKA ad, labelled a 'trivialisation of a sacred piece of culture'

ARAG Group said it consulted with a 'haka-expert' for the ad.

00:50
Foran says his children played a big factor in his decision to leave the NZ club after the 2017 season.

Watch: 'The Warriors gave me an opportunity' - but the pull of 'own blood' in too strong for Foran

Kieran Foran feels loyalty to the Warriors but says kids take priority.

00:14
The Carlisle Street Dairy in Greerton was targeted by thieves who threatened a staff member and stole cash and cigarettes.

Watch: CCTV shows thugs armed with hammer (and wearing purple undies) robbing Tauranga dairy - do you know them?

Two men casually strolled into a local dairy and made off with handfuls of cash and cigarettes as the owner watched on.

01:58
Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

Mother of autistic teen says health system has let her son down by locking him up under Mental Health Act

Taranaki District Health Board says drastic measures were needed to deal with the 14-year-old.

01:52
A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.

Could the way this lamb is produced be a game changer?

A new innovation in farming sector looking to force rethink on preference for lean meat.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ