 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Michael Cheika insists Israel Folau's religious stance won't be a distraction for Wallabies

share

Source:

AAP

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika insists Israel Folau's views on homosexuality won't be a distraction during the Test series against Ireland next month.

CARDIFF, WALES - NOVEMBER 04: Australia Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika and fullback Israel Folau look on during a Wallabies training session at Treforest on November 4, 2014 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Australia Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika and fullback Israel Folau look on during a Wallabies training session at Treforest in Cardiff, Wales.

Source: Getty

Folau posted on social media earlier this year that God's plan for gay people was hell if they didn't repent, igniting a public firestorm that forced Rugby Australia (RA) into damage control.

The situation reached somewhat of a detente after Folau met with RA chief executive Raelene Castle, although the divisive superstar later tweeted a link of a sermon warning against tolerating same-sex marriage.

Ensuing commentary has kept Folau in the headlines since, much to Cheika's consternation.

Cheika, who will next week name a squad for Australia's three-Test series against Ireland that starts in Brisbane on June 9, has spoken with Folau about the situation.

"He does understand it (the potential for his views to be a distraction), yeah, but what's more important is that he doesn't want to create that," Cheika told reporters.

"He wants to play the footy he's been playing the last few weeks, which has been awesome.

"I don't believe it's going to be an ongoing issue."

Gareth Thomas, who won 100 international caps for Wales and came out publicly as gay in 2009, recently suggested Folau had put "a lot of people in awkward situations ... Cheika is having to almost distance himself from a player".

Cheika was cagey and cryptic on Wednesday in response to a series of questions about Folau.

"It's not going to be an issue, because it's not going to be ongoing. You can interpret it how you like," he said.

"He's definitely going to post stuff (on social media), isn't that what that is for?

"But the right stuff, stuff he believes in.

"Maybe not everything I'm saying is for other people's sanctification, it's for me as the coach to get clarity on what is going to be happening inside the team environment.

"That's where it is at and that's where we will leave it, go on with the footy."

Cheika is mulling a series of questions about his squad and indeed the XV that will face Ireland, most notably who will be at hooker in the absence of rested veteran Tatafu Polota-Nau.

"There's four young hookers around the scene that we're looking at, possibly even a fifth," he said.

Cheika is confident Will Genia (knee) will be fit for the Suncorp Stadium showdown with world No.2 Ireland.

"Whether he can get himself back for a game beforehand with the Rebels, that's what we are pushing for ... but if he can't, there won't be any doubt about him being ready for the first Test," he said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
CARDIFF, WALES - NOVEMBER 04: Australia Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika and fullback Israel Folau look on during a Wallabies training session at Treforest on November 4, 2014 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Michael Cheika insists Israel Folau's religious stance won't be a distraction for Wallabies

00:09
2
Taisuke Miyagawa intentionally injured the opposing quarterback because his coach told him to ‘crush’ him.

Watch: Japanese American football player apologises and bows to opponent after deliberate cheap shot

3
AB de Villiers of South Africa celebrates his 100 during the Second ODI Cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Boland Park, Paarl on 18 October 2017 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

AB de Villiers announces bombshell retirement from international cricket

4

Teen suspended from top level sport after test for prohibited substance in supplement

01:33
5
Grace Booker, 18, has gone through plenty of trials on and off the field to earn the black jersey.

Watch: Black Fern tells brave story of overcoming prejudice after playing junior rugby with boys - 'We don't want girls'

This week we discuss the regional fuel tax, which combined with the National fuel tax will see Aucklanders paying 20 cents more a litre for petrol.

Fuel company offers 'some relief' from record petrol prices with 12 cents off - but it's only temporary

The discount today and until midday tomorrow is nationwide.

00:17
The 17-year-old appeared in court today, accused of the manslaughter of Goran Milosavljevic.

Identity of teenager accused of killing South Auckland Countdown security guard to stay hidden - judge worried he won't get fair trial

The 17-year-old was charged earlier this month after Goran Milosacljevic died from injuries he got while on the job at the Papakura supermarket.

04:56
Seany Snowden owes her life to Faye and Tim Murray, who run Hope House in the Far North.

Watch: 'I used my kids to get money' - Northland woman bravely shares story of drug addiction, and new life at rehab centre

Seany Snowden owes her life to Faye and Tim Murray, who run Hope House in the Far North.


00:52
Merania French's diagnosis means she's unable to breastfeed, but costly blood tests are hampering those wanting to donate their breastmilk.

Kiwi mum battling cancer pleas for funding to help others donate breast milk for her baby

Merania French's diagnosis means she's unable to breastfeed, but costly blood tests are hampering those wanting to donate their breast milk.

03:35
Both the company involved – Global Fibre8 – and the Far North District Council are being taken to court over the issue.

Exclusive: Commerce Commission investigating 'flawed' wall panels that have left people devastated

Two houses in Northland have been demolished after the product caused cracks.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 