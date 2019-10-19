TODAY |

Michael Cheika got into 'ugly verbal altercation' with Raelene Castle days before Wallabies' RWC loss - report

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Departing Wallabies coach Michael Cheika reportedly had an "ugly verbal altercation" with Rugby Australia's Kiwi boss Raelene Castle days before a crucial Rugby World Cup fixture.

Fox Sports Australia reports Cheika and Castle squared off at a corporate event at the Australian Embassy in Tokyo four days before the Wallabies lost 29-25 to Wales in pool play.

Castle reportedly made the coach angry after she went behind his back through RA director of rugby Scott Johnson to get players attending the function despite Cheika declining her initial request.

Cheika didn't want players attending as it was a 90 minute journey to the embassy and put extra strain on them ahead of their crucial match with Wales later in the week.

However, Castle reportedly then went to Johnson and requested non-selected players attend the event, which eventuated.

When Castle approached Cheika to thank him for attending, he reportedly snapped and the pair got into an "ugly verbal altercation for around two minutes" which involved some "stinging personal words".

It's understood former Wallaby Morgan Turninui had to step in to stop the scene which was taking place in front of an audience of around 60 people.

The report comes after Cheika quit his role following the Wallabies quarter-final exit at the World Cup due to a 40-16 loss to England.

When Cheika confirmed his departure, he said "it's no secret I've pretty much got no relationship with the CEO".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cheika's time with the Wallabies is done after the 40-16 loss to England. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:44
Brodie Retallick not amused as reporter brings up 2014 mix-up - 'Is that supposed to be humorous'
2
Michael Cheika got into 'ugly verbal altercation' with Raelene Castle days before Wallabies' RWC loss - report
3
'Think about the game, rather than themselves' - Steve Hansen hits out at Six Nations
4
Steve Hansen on George Bridge-Rieko Ioane dilemma: 'The guy that plays best gets picked'
5
'Bua bullet' - Fiji, Blues great Rupeni Caucaunibuca sets up taxi business with help from Pacific Rugby Players Welfare
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:46

David Pocock disappointed at Quade Cooper's pot shots at Michael Cheikia
01:19

'Japan have been outstanding' – Steve Hansen raves over RWC hosts
02:08

'You couldn't ask for any more' - former RWC winners predicting fireworks in All Blacks-England semi-final
00:51

'Think about the game, rather than themselves' - Steve Hansen hits out at Six Nations