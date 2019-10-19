Michael Cheika got into 'ugly verbal altercation' with Raelene Castle days before Wallabies' RWC loss - report

Departing Wallabies coach Michael Cheika reportedly had an "ugly verbal altercation" with Rugby Australia's Kiwi boss Raelene Castle days before a crucial Rugby World Cup fixture.

Fox Sports Australia reports Cheika and Castle squared off at a corporate event at the Australian Embassy in Tokyo four days before the Wallabies lost 29-25 to Wales in pool play.

Castle reportedly made the coach angry after she went behind his back through RA director of rugby Scott Johnson to get players attending the function despite Cheika declining her initial request.

Cheika didn't want players attending as it was a 90 minute journey to the embassy and put extra strain on them ahead of their crucial match with Wales later in the week.

However, Castle reportedly then went to Johnson and requested non-selected players attend the event, which eventuated.

When Castle approached Cheika to thank him for attending, he reportedly snapped and the pair got into an "ugly verbal altercation for around two minutes" which involved some "stinging personal words".

It's understood former Wallaby Morgan Turninui had to step in to stop the scene which was taking place in front of an audience of around 60 people.

The report comes after Cheika quit his role following the Wallabies quarter-final exit at the World Cup due to a 40-16 loss to England.