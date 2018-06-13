Michael Cheika gives Wallabies licence to thrill in series-deciding Test against Ireland

The Wallabies won't die wondering as they strive to lock up their first three- Test series win in almost two decades with an all-out attack on Ireland in Sydney.



Pete Samu of the Wallabies celebrates with team mates during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and Ireland Source: Getty

Rain, hail or shine, coach Michael Cheika has given his charges a licence to thrill in Saturday night's Allianz Stadium blockbuster against the world No.2 reigning European champions.



Cheika washed away suggestions the Wallabies would approach the so-called series "grand final" in a more-conservative fashion after coming unstuck in a 26-21 loss in Saturday's second Test in Brisbane.



"The way I go, it's usually the opposite way," Cheika said after making two changes to Australia's starting line-up.



"I think we'll be less conservative. You can't win finals without scoring tries and playing footy. I'm a true believer in that.



"They did well last week to restrict us from doing that and we'll be looking to try and open up this weekend for sure.



"We have in all the games, with a bit more success in others, but the last thing you do when the finals come is shrink.



"You want to go out there and play."



Cheika admitted the Wallabies' approach would be slightly different with Nick Phipps replacing injured halfback general Will Genia.



But that was always the plan.



"We were probably planning a slight change in the way we play for this game anyway because we're playing a three-match series," Cheika said.



"But he'll do what he does, which is work tirelessly. He'll give great service.



"He's a fit rooster so he'll be running around the paddock everywhere and he's a great defender so we'll use him where we think his strengths are."



As well as Phipps' inclusion for a 29th start in his 64th Test, blindside flanker Lukhan Tui will make his run-on debut after six previous appearances from the bench.



Tui's promotion at the expense of Caleb Timu has forced David Pocock to move to No.8, with Ned Hanigan the new man on the bench after recovering from injury.



Cheika, though, says Wallabies fans haven't seen the last of Timu.



"Caleb's ankle injury hasn't allowed him to have a full week in training and he's early in his Wallabies career, so it's a good opportunity to reward Tui," he said.



"He's had good impact in the games he's come on. He's been physical in carrying the ball so it makes a nice complementary back row."

