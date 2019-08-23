Michael Cheika expects 'unpredictable' Wallabies at RWC after naming final squad

"If we don't know what we're doing, no one will."

That's the joke running through the Wallabies camp as they head towards Japan after this morning's Rugby World Cup squad announcement in Sydney. But there's some seriousness to the mindset.

Coach Michael Cheika said after naming the team he wants to keep opponents guessing when it comes to the Wallabies' brand of rugby.

"I'd say we'll be a little bit unpredictable - that's our theme this year," Cheika said.

"In rugby nowadays, there's a lot of by-the-numbers strategy, and 'I'll try and get here and then I know what's happening next'.

"I think we're working more on a principles idea of staying connected - this is who we are off the field and this is how we're going to play on it.

"That can give you some great highs and the odd low but when you get those times in games, it's about hanging in there with courage."

Cheika's squad is the most experienced Australian team ever named to contest a World Cup, with an average of 45 Tests per player led by a record three centurions in Ashley-Cooper, halfback Will Genia and prop Sekope Kepu. Two others are poised to raise three figures in Japan - captain Michael Hooper and lock Rob Simmons.



At the campaign launch in Sydney, Cheika said selection competition had been fierce.



"It's a positive headache in many ways, in having good options to pick the side," he said.



"Part of this playing squad will always represent those [omitted] guys and all of the guys that have played with the Wallabies over the last four years as we lead into this final tournament.



"All of that preparation work counts and now it's up to us to make it count."