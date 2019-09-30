Michael Cheika 'creates negative environment' say former All Blacks Kahui, Ellis

Michael Cheika's "siege mentality" is hurting the Wallabies chances of victory at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, according to former All Blacks Richard Kahui and Andy Ellis.

After last year managing to cling onto his job, Cheika has indicated that he'll leave his role with the Wallabies after the World Cup.

What's more, the Australian coach's apparent desire to continually blame poor officiating for his side's losses have become a kind of running joke in rugby circles.

Appearing on Sky TV's the Breakdown last night though, the duo of Kahui and Ellis noted that Cheika's attitude in Japan could be having negative effects on his playing squad.

"I feel for him because he's obviously a man under pressure," Kahui said.

"It's not just this World Cup, it's been building the last 2-3 years. (But) the way that he's going about talking about referees and things, I just wonder how much that influences the players.

"It creates a negative environment and it's like a snowball. It starts to build."

"I've heard the language being used — oh, it's them against us — and I don't think that's healthy in a camp," added Ellis.

The Wallabies currently sit third in the World Cup's Pool D, one point behind second placed Fiji - albeit with a game in hand.