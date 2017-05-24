 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Messam reclaims No. 8 jersey as Chiefs make three changes for Battle of the Bombays

share

Source:

NZN

The Chiefs have made three changes to their starting line-up for Friday's all-Kiwi Super Rugby derby with the Blues in Auckland.

Chiefs' flanker Liam Messam in action during the Super Rugby rugby match - Chiefs v Bulls played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 1 April 2017. Copyright photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Liam Messam in action during the Super Rugby rugby match between the Chiefs and Bulls.

Source: Photosport

Club veteran Liam Messam is back in the No.8 jumper, replacing rested Japanese Test skipper Michael Leitch.

Lachlan Boshier comes onto the bench in place of Messam.

Taranaki ace Johnny Fa'auli returns to the midfield after last month's suspension for a dangerous tackle, pushing All Black Anton Lienert-Brown from second-five to his preferred centre position.

Concussed trio Charlie Ngatai, Stephen Donald and Sam McNicol will all miss the Battle of the Bombays as they follow return-to-pay protocols, while speedster Toni Pulu is nursing a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs, sitting in equal-second in the New Zealand conference, have won their last 11 fixtures against the Blues, who are all but eliminated from the Super Rugby finals race.

A victory over their Auckland-based rivals would go a long way towards securing second in the conference and a trip to Australia instead of South Africa.

CHIEFS: Damian McKenzie, Tim Nanai-Williams, Anton Lienert-Brown, Johnny Fa'auli, James Lowe, Aaron Cruden (co-capt), Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Liam Messam, Sam Cane (co-capt), Mitchell Brown, Brodie Retallick, Dominic Bird, Nepo Laulala, Nathan Harris, Kane Hames.

RESERVES: Hika Elliot, Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Atu Moli, Taleni Seu, Lachlan Boshier, Jonathan Taumateine, Solomon Alaimalo, Shaun Stevenson.

Related

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:02
1
The WBO heavyweight champ has teamed up with Eat My Lunch, who feed 1600 underprivileged children across the country every day.

'The kids look up to him, he's a hero' – Parker joins renowned chef Michael Meredith's charity for hungry kids

01:38
2
The WBO heavyweight champ will choose either Dean Lonergan or David Higgins to support him in the UK in the next few days.

'It'll be a hard decision' – Joseph Parker admits he alone will decide who he partners with following DUCO split

00:30
3
Going through their final preparations before the start of racing on Saturday, Team New Zealand are looking good.

Team New Zealand cut short Bermuda training session after hitting debris

00:30
4
Irving obliterated a 13 point deficit to the Celtics with a foul-hit LeBron largely warming the pine.

Video: Watch Kyrie Irving pour in an insane career-high 42 points, carry Cavs to the brink of NBA Finals

01:09
5
Read announced at his old school Rosehill College that he will stay put in NZ and play for Counties Manukau in the NPC.

Counties is 'where my heart lies' - Kieran Read signs with 'hometown' NPC side, All Blacks, Crusaders until end of 2019

01:58
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

Dr O’Sullivan and Trisha Shiel clashed before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why DHB staff were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

01:23
Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.

'An attack remains highly likely' - arrest made in Manchester attack, as 'large scale' investigation away

The explosion at an Ariana Grande concert yesterday killed 22 people.


00:30
Stephen Jones says if he "didn’t help, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself".

Video: Homeless man who helped injured children in Manchester attack 'had to pull nails out of little girl's face'

A hero, Stephen Jones, came to the aid of the injured outside the Ariana Grande concert yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ