Melbourne Storm, Fiji winger Suli Vunivalu confirms rugby union switch

While all eyes were on the playing future of Test winger Josh Addo-Carr, Melbourne Storm have lost their other flyer in Suliasi Vunivalu.



Suliasi Vunivalu scores against Canberra Source: Getty

In a major blow to the Storm's backline, Vunivalu will join the Queensland Reds ahead of the 2021 Super Rugby season after signing a two-year deal with Rugby Australia



Addo-Carr was rumoured to be seeking an exit from the Storm to return to Sydney however Melbourne said he will see out the final two years of his NRL contract.



They have already lost NRL premiership centres Will Chambers (rugby) and Curtis Scott (Canberra) in the post-season.



Fijian-born Vunivalu played rugby union at home and at school in New Zealand before switching codes.



Melbourne chief executive Dave Donaghy said they were unable to compete with the rugby offer.



"It's always disappointing to lose quality players but we understand Suli's decision," Donaghy said in a statement.



"Importantly he has expressed his total commitment to Storm for the next 12 months and we expect he will again play a key role in our 2020 campaign."



Vunivalu said he had always considered going back to rugby union and felt he had to look after his young family.



"I was a rugby union player before switching to league and always thought going back to rugby was an option for my career and I never wanted to play for another NRL club.



"I'd hate to have to go up against Storm and my mates."



RA director of rugby Scott Johnson said the 24-year-old, who will folllow in the path of another former Storm winger Marika Koroibete, was a great get.

