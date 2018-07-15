Melbourne Rebels rugby star charged by NZ police following alleged assault on teammate

Melbourne Rebels star Amanaki Mafi has been charged by New Zealand police following an alleged assault on teammate Lopeti Timani in Dunedin.

Rebels loose forward Amanaki Mafi. Source: Photosport

Loose forward Mafi will appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow charged with injuring with intent to injure in an incident in South Dunedin.

It's a dismal postscript to the Rebels' bold but unsuccessful attempt to secure a Super Rugby finals berth when they lost 43-37 to the Highlanders yesterday.

While police didn't name Mafi, Rugby Australia had earlier confirmed the Tongan-born Japanese international loose forward was being held in police custody.

"The alleged victim, also a 28-year-old man, received moderate injuries following the incident," a police spokeswoman said.

"He did not require hospitalisation. The pair were known to each other.

"As the matter is now before the court police are not in a position to comment further."

RA's statement on Sunday said it was aware of the incident.

It understood no other players were involved.

"Both players remain in New Zealand with Mafi currently in police custody following an altercation between the two players," RA said.

Melbourne Rebels chief executive Baden Stephenson said: "I am bitterly disappointed that an incident has occurred at the end of a season where we have taken pride in our on and off-field behaviour.