 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Melbourne Rebels rugby star charged by NZ police following alleged assault on teammate

share

Source:

AAP

Melbourne Rebels star Amanaki Mafi has been charged by New Zealand police following an alleged assault on teammate Lopeti Timani in Dunedin.

Amanaki Mafi #8 of Melbourne Rebels passes the ball during the Melbourne Rebels vs Queensland Reds in the Vodafone Super Rugby at AMMI Park, Melbourne, Australia on 23 February 2018. Picture by Martin Keep.

Rebels loose forward Amanaki Mafi.

Source: Photosport

Loose forward Mafi will appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow charged with injuring with intent to injure in an incident in South Dunedin.

It's a dismal postscript to the Rebels' bold but unsuccessful attempt to secure a Super Rugby finals berth when they lost 43-37 to the Highlanders yesterday.

While police didn't name Mafi, Rugby Australia had earlier confirmed the Tongan-born Japanese international loose forward was being held in police custody.

"The alleged victim, also a 28-year-old man, received moderate injuries following the incident," a police spokeswoman said.

"He did not require hospitalisation. The pair were known to each other.

"As the matter is now before the court police are not in a position to comment further."

RA's statement on Sunday said it was aware of the incident.

It understood no other players were involved.

"Both players remain in New Zealand with Mafi currently in police custody following an altercation between the two players," RA said.

Melbourne Rebels chief executive Baden Stephenson said: "I am bitterly disappointed that an incident has occurred at the end of a season where we have taken pride in our on and off-field behaviour.

"We will respect the process and won't be making further comments until all investigations have taken place."

Related

Crime and Justice

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Chris Satae was sinbinned for using his elbow as he ran at Andrew McCullough, with the Broncos hooker also seeing yellow for retaliation.

Watch: Fists fly as Warriors beat Broncos in Brisbane for the first time in five years

2
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - JULY 15: Manny Pacquiao of the Phillipines and Lucas Matthysse of Argintine in action on July 15, 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by How Foo Yeen/Getty Images)

Manny Pacquiao notches 60th win with 7th round knockout

3
Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

2018 FIFA Football World Cup: Fixtures, results and tables

00:15
4
The hooker was instrumental in the Warriors’ big win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Warriors bounce back in style with big win over woeful Broncos

5
Crusaders lock Scott Barrett celebrates his try with teammate Kieran Read. Crusaders v Highlanders. Super Rugby, round 19, Wyatt Crockett Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 6th July 2018. Photo Copyright: Craig Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Four Kiwi sides to battle it out as Super Rugby quarter-finals confirmed

'They’re heroes no matter what the result' - Croatia's footballers uniting a young nation

1 NEWS' Joy Reid has been soaking up the atmosphere in Croatia ahead of their World Cup final showdown with France.

03:00
Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.

Good Sorts: Meet the Northland woman who handed in $10,000 worth of jewellery

Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.

02:53
The workers left their jobs at clinics across Northland to take up roles at a new rehabilitation clinic being planned by a convicted fraudster.

Northland health workers say they're thousands of dollars out of pocket after being caught in employment scam

Aperahama Anihana denies the claims, but apologised to those affected.

00:22
The wild weather has caused road closures around the region.

Watch: Driveway turned into raging river after heavy rain in Coromandel

Police are advising people in the region to delay their travel until tomorrow morning if possible.

00:15
The hooker was instrumental in the Warriors’ big win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Warriors bounce back in style with big win over woeful Broncos

The win moves the NZ team above Brisbane to sixth on the ladder.