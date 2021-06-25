Meeting over Silver Lake deal next week could be pivotal

Next week could be decisive on the future of New Zealand Rugby, with the organisation set to meet with the players association once more about the Silver Lake deal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson told reporters today discussions had been re-engaged between the two parties in recent weeks and had been "really constructive".

"I think everyone has taken stock of where things were getting to and come back to the table ultimately in line with the principle of wanting what’s best for the game and wanting to give certainty to all in the game as soon as possible," Robinson said.

The NZRPA proposed a counter-offer to Silver Lake alongside Kiwi investment firm Forsyth Barr, and Robinson said the parties would discuss the issues and concerns they have with both proposals.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson. Source: 1 NEWS

"There's a range of issues that aren't necessarily new as they apply to Silver Lake and the IPO...vision and ideas for the future of the game.

"We’re hopeful we can address all of those matters next week."

Given pre-season for the next season is now only around five months away, Robinson said they were seeking to wrap up discussions and come to a conclusion in the near future.

"There’s got to be a big push through to next week and then beyond that to get a lot of things locked in.

"There’s certainly a lot of will around the game to get this done so we’ll keep working on that basis."