McCaw, Carter benched as ex-Wales skipper names his best XV

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has risked the ire of Kiwi fans, naming his all-time international XV, leaving out both Richie McCaw and Dan Carter.

Walking away from Test rugby last year, 31-year-old Warburton has named the best XV of players that he faced across his career with both Wales and the British and Irish Lions, with some surprise selections.

In his new book, Open Side, Warburton names the full squad of players that he considers to be the best he ever played against.

A total of six All Blacks make up the starting side, with the likes of Julian Savea and Ma'a Nonu in the backline, with Kieran Read, Jerome Kaino, Sam Whitelock and Carl Hayman up front.

However it's on the bench where the likes of McCaw and Carter are placed, alongside Aaron Smith, Warburton instead considering Australia's David Pocock and England's Jonny Wilkinson tougher opposition.

Warburton's side consists of nine All Blacks, three Wallabies, three Englishmen, four Irishmen, two South Africans, one Scotsman, and one Frenchman.

Sam Warburton's best XV: 15. Israel Folau (AUS), 14. Bryan Habana (SA), 13. Brian O'Driscoll (IRE), 12. Ma'a Nonu (NZ), 11. Julian Savea (NZ), 10. Jonny Wilkinson (ENG), 9. Will Genia (AUS), 8. Kieran Read (NZ), 7. David Pocock (AUS), 6. Jerome Kaino (NZ), 5. Sam Whitelock (NZ), 4. Paul O'Connell (IRE), 3. Carl Hayman (NZ), 2. Bismarck du Plessis (SA), 1. Andrew Sheridan (ENG).

Reserves: 16. Guilhem Guirado (FRA), 17. Cian Healy (IRE), 18. Tadhg Furlong (IRE), 19. Maro Itoje (ENG), 20. Richie McCaw (NZ), 21. Aaron Smith (NZ), 22. Dan Carter (NZ), 23. Stuart Hogg (SCO).

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and Dan Carter. Source: Photosport
