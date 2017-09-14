Matt Vaega seals late winner for red-hot North Harbour with brilliant intercept try to overcome gutsy Northland

North Harbour has maintained their unbeaten start to the NPC with a close 31-22 win over a determined Northland side at Toll Stadium in Whangarei tonight.

After a try-less first half, nothing could separate the two sides with the scores level 9-9 at the break.

Northland's winger Jordan Hyland broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, showing great speed and strength to evade several Harbour defenders from 40 metres out to score the first five-pointer of the match.

But North Harbour clicked into gear late in the game with Tevita Li, Ben Volavola and Matt Vaega crossing the white line in the last quarter.

Vaega came up with the play of the match, snatching a wayward pass from Northland's Jack Goodhue in the dying minutes.