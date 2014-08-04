Matt Toomua makes push for Wallabies selection, could line-up against All Blacks

Wallabies halfback Will Genia believes playmaker Matt Toomua has returned to Australia a better following his two-year spell in English rugby.

Five-eighth Toomua was a shock starter in Fridays' Bledisloe Cup trial at Sydney's Leichhardt Oval, where he played part of the second half alongside Genia, who was tasting action for the first time in almost seven weeks after recovering from a broken arm.

The 33-time capped Wallaby and former Brumbies playmaker, signed a two-and-a- half year deal with Rugby Australia and the Melbourne Rebels earlier in the week.

He will take up that commitment after completing a final season in England with Leicester following the conclusion of the Rugby Championship in August.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika will consider Toomua for a spot in his 23-man squad for the opening match against New Zealand on August 18 in Sydney, after making a last minute decision to select him on Friday.

He would provide good cover for incumbent playmakers Bernard Foley and Kurtley Beale.

Toomua opted not to talk to the media after Friday's game, but Genia was full of praise for his past Wallabies and future Rebels teammate.

"He really understands what's required of him as a 10, he's played at this level a lot before," Genia told AAP.

"For me the communication was nice and clear and the good direction that he gave to me, but also the team when we were out there together.

"I think he's come back a much better player from Leicester."

Toomua missed virtually all of his first season at Leicester with a knee injury, but his form in 2017-18 garnered him plenty of accolades.

He was named in the English Premiership's Dream Team of the season in the centres alongside compatriot Rob Horne and was voted the Leicester supporters' player of the year.

Genia pulled up well after his 35-minute second half stint on Friday.

"I'm really grateful for the fact that they organised this trial and to have played some minutes,'" Genia said.

"The most enjoyable thing for me was getting out there and playing some rugby again.

"I knew i'd done the work in terms of my conditioning to be up for it and I just feel a lot better for having that hitout."

Genia looked lively and set up a try for Jordan Petaia with a neat crossfield kick.