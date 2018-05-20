Matt Todd, Luke Romano, Tom Franklin added to All Blacks squad as injury cover

With a number of key players under injury clouds heading into this week's season opener against France at Eden Park, the All Blacks have wasted no time in bringing in reinforcements, with the trio of Luke Romano, Matt Todd and Tom Franklin added to Steve Hansen's squad.

With the likes of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock uncertain for the France series opener, Romano, 32, could add to his 31 Test caps, with Scott Barrett the only other specialist lock named in Hansen's original squad.

Highlanders lock Franklin, 27, could be in line for a Test debut, as well, drafted in to the side having previously represented the Maori All Blacks as well as the New Zealand Under 20s Baby Blacks side.

Originally overlooked in favour of both Cane and Ardie Savea at openside flanker, Todd returns to the squad after a so far impressive season for the Crusaders, looking to add to his 13 appearances in the black jersey.