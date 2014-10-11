 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Matt Proctor named Wellington captain for Mitre 10 Cup

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

Wellington have named centre Matt Proctor as captain for the 2018 Mitre 10 Cup season, as the Lions revealed their squad this morning.

Proctor, 25, made his Wellington debut in 2012, since going on to star for both the Lions and the Hurricanes in Super Rugby.

"Matt is incredibly well respected, not only in the Wellington region, but right across the country and we are all excited about what he will bring to the role," Wellington Lions head coach Chris Gibbes said.

However, while the likes of Julian Savea and Brad Shields have left New Zealand rugby ahead of the new season, Gibbes was happy to have the services of All Blacks duo Vaea Fifita and Jeff To'omaga-Allen, as well as the possibility of the returning Dane Coles.

Other All Blacks TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea have been named in the squad, however their availability will likely be limited throughout the Rugby Championship.

"Although we still have a relatively young squad there is some really experienced guys there who will be really influential on and off the field.

"We really want to carry on the momentum we had at the end of last season and the whole squad are really excited about getting the chance to do that against what is a quality Otago side who will be turning up at Westpac Stadium on Sunday."

Wellington: 

Forwards: Leni Apisai, Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, James O'Reilly,Tolu Fahamokioa, Alex Fidow, Joel Hintz, Xavier Numia, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Tietie Tuimauga, James Blackwell, Sam Lousi, Will Mangos, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Vaea Fifita, Greg Foe, Mateaki Kafatolu, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Ardie Savea, Galu Taufale, Thomas Waldrom,

Backs: Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, TJ Perenara, Carlos Price, Sheridan Rangihuna, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Pakai Turia, TJ Va'a, Wes Goosen, Matt Proctor, Billy Proctor, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Losi Filipo, Ben Lam, Trent Renata, Malo Tuitama

Matt Proctor of Wellington
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:48

Watch: Black Ferns given traditional Aboriginal welcome on Sydney arrival, respond with beautiful waiata
2

Sail of the century! Sir Ben Ainslie puts America's Cup catamaran on the market
3

Black Ferns 'holding back the tears of joy' after traditional Aboriginal welcome in Sydney
4

NRL Footy Show forced to apologise for mocking the weight of former NRL player Dave Taylor
5

Banned Aussie Steve Smith walks before being given out LBW in CPL
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:03
Captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili and her side were blown away by their reception in Australia last night.

Black Ferns 'holding back the tears of joy' after traditional Aboriginal welcome in Sydney
Australia v Ireland in the second Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series Test Match at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 16 June, 2018. Rob Herring of Ireland tackles Australia’s David Pocock. Copyright Image: Stuart Walmsley / www.photosport.nz

All Blacks on red alert for Wallabies star David Pocock
01:50
The All Blacks’ aerial master says you’ve got to get it right when attempting to outleap an opponent otherwise you risk being carded.

You need to make good decisions when competing aerially, says Ben Smith
Australia's Will Genia passes the ball during the 3rd Bledisloe Cup rugby test match, Australia v All Blacks, Suncorp stadium, Brisbane, Australia, 21 October 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard/ www.photosport.nz

Wallaby Will Genia rates winning the Bledisloe over the World Cup

'He'll come back hungry' - Wallabies relishing return of skipper Michael Hooper

AAP
Topics
Rugby

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper's fitness and leadership have got a big tick from two of his predecessors, as he prepares to return from an eight-week layoff.

Openside flanker Hooper, who last week signed a new five-year deal with Rugby Australia, hasn't played since June, when he injured a hamstring in the final Test against Ireland.

He has passed a fitness test and is set to lead the side in their opening Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship game against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday.

Halfback Will Genia, who has played just 35 minutes of a trial since breaking his arm in the second Test, is no stranger to going into a big match after a long injury layoff.

He didn't anticipate Hooper would have any problems with being pitched straight into a high intensity Bledisloe clash.

"He'll come back hungry and he's certainly done the work," Genia said.

"He looks in good shape, we're looking forward to having him out there as our skipper obviously as well."

Hooper's backrow buddy Pocock was equally confident his skipper wouldn't miss a beat.

"I've seen the man running, he's got through, he's looking good," Pocock said.

"He's not a player that struggles aerobically so I'm backing him to be fine. He's a big part of the team you've seen the influence he has.

"I personally love playing alongside him.

"We get on well off the field and on the field it's something we've been working on for the last few years now, so it's good to have him back."

Hooper initially captained Australia in 2014, but took over the job on a fulltime basis in August 2017, after Stephen Moore stood down.

Pocock said he had seen Hooper grow as a leader.

"I think the role he's had over the last few years and how much he's gone through and seen, his leadership is improving all the time," Pocock said.

'So in five years he'll be an old sage.

"He's someone who wants feedback, who wants to learn and I think when that's the case, you do become a better leader.

"I think it's something that has really benefited him.

"He has grown as a leader and he's certainly on and off the field picks his moments now and is able to have that real impact when he says things."

Wallabies' Michael Hooper gestures to the crowd after Australia wins the match 29-15.
Wallabies' Michael Hooper gestures to the crowd after Australia wins the match 29-15. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Rugby
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Auckland, New Zealand - October 08, 2013: Aerial view of Auckland City Hospital on October 08, 2013. The Auckland City Hospital is Auckland's main hospital and the largest hospital in New Zealand

Use A & E only in true emergency, public urged, as Auckland City Hospital’s emergency admissions hit record numbers

Watch: Meet the Wellington woman taking on the scourge of plastic 'nurdles'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern confident New Zealand property market won’t slump like Sydney, Melbourne

Simon Bridges says National Party caucus didn't leak his travel expenses

Taranaki families could face huge bills for post mortems, funeral directors warn

Watch: Black Ferns given traditional Aboriginal welcome on Sydney arrival, respond with beautiful waiata

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

The red carpet was well and truly rolled out for the Black Ferns as they touched down in Sydney last night, with a traditional Aboriginal welcome performed for the Women's Rugby World Cup champions.

Touching down in Sydney ahead of their Test with the Wallaroos this weekend, a local group were on hand to greet the Black Ferns, however what happened next would truly take them by surprise.

After the group had finished, the Black Ferns conjured up an acoustic guitar, before performing their own waiata in response.

Following that, captain Fiaa'o Fa'amausili thanked the girls for their performance, as the two groups exchanged hugs and posed for photos with each other.

The New Zealand women's team arrived in Sydney last night. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby