Matsushima hat-trick leads Japan to convincing Rugby World Cup opening win

Winger Kotaro Matsushima became the first Japanese player to score a hat-trick of tries in the Rugby World Cup as the tournament host beat Russia 30-10 at Tokyo Stadium.

Matsushima could have had a hat-trick by halftime but had one disallowed when video showed he dropped the ball over the line reaching out in a tackle.

He scored in the 11th and 39th minutes for Japan to lead 12-7 at halftime, and in the 68th. He has nine tries in seven tests.

Flanker Pieter Labuschagne also dotted down after stripping Russia lock Andrei Ostrikov of the ball and dashing 40 meters.