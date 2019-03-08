Match-fixing allegations made against Wallabies players over shock Test loss - report

The Wallabies have reportedly been thrown under the spotlight by high-ranking sporting officials over concerns of possible match-fixing in a particular match several years ago.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Rugby Australia is set to be contacted by officials over the match in which the behaviour of at least three Wallabies players is being questioned.

It's understood the players involved still have considerable links to Australian rugby in either an on-field or off-field capacity.

The match being questioned involves an opposition who had "highly attractive odds" with betting agencies because the Wallabies were "strongly favoured" to win but the opposite result took place after multiple strange incidents took place throughout the game.

Questionable moments include forward passes, easy tackles that were missed, odd knock-ons and poorly placed midfield kicks.

It's also reported that there are concerns several players had close links to a controversial horse racing identity and bookmakers.

The players were seen both individually and as a group with the bookie and identity on numerous occasions in Australia and overseas.

After the shock loss, a "top-secret" investigation was launched by Australian rugby identities and numerous betting agencies were contacted for any unusual betting trends in the Test.

"This issue has to again be looked into," one concerned official told the Sydney Morning Herald.