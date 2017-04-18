Masters games rugby player remains in critical condition after collapsing on field

Source:NZN
A man is in a critical but stable condition after collapsing during a rugby match at the World Masters Games.
He collapsed during a game between Ponsonby and Pakuranga in East Auckland yesterday afternoon.
The Games' chief executive, Jennah Wootten, says she's pleased St John's was on hand to help and take him to hospital immediately.
"Our best wishes are with him and his family for a full recovery. We have medical services in place at all competition venues to respond to situations such as this."
