Mark Telea plays down breakout season with Blues - 'I'm just out here trying to be the best I can'

Source: 1 NEWS

Rookie Blues winger Mark Telea isn't getting ahead of himself despite the breakout start he has had to his Super Rugby career this year.

The Blues winger said he isn't worried about any statistics - it's the effort that counts. Source: 1 NEWS

Having cemented himself as a starter for Leon MacDonald in his first year, Telea has used his explosive speed and power to sit inside the top five of multiple statistics in the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

After the first half of the competition, the 23-year-old sits fourth for tries scored with two, fifth for clean breaks with six, second in defenders beaten with 20 and fourth overall in metres carried at 231m.

But Telea told 1 NEWS this afternoon he's not a numbers guy.

"You just take the ball when you get and try and do what you can," Telea said.

"The numbers just come up but you just keep playing the best rugby you can."

Telea, raised in West Auckland and a product of Massey High School and North Harbour, said it's a dream to be playing for the Blues now.

"I'm never going to take this for granted," he said.

"I'm just out here trying to be the best I can."

Telea and the Blues next face off against the Hurricanes having beaten them in the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa 30-20 in Auckland.

Asked what he thinks about potential match-ups for Saturday evening's game, Telea was humble with his response.

"I've got to make the team first."

