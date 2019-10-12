Marika Koroibete beats four Georgian defenders with superb step and speed to score stunning solo RWC try

Wallabies wing Marika Koroibete gave his team the spark they needed to crack open a defiant Georgian defence with a superb solo try in last night's Rugby World Cup clash.

Koroibete scored the Wallabies' second try of the night while the score was stuck at 10-3 in the Australians' favour, beating four defenders on his way to the try line.

The 27-year-old started on the back foot as he was made to clean up the loose ball on the ground but he sprung into action by stepping inside his first defender.

Koroibete stepped to the left of another defender and in doing so saw off a third he was forced to jump over his Goergian teammate to avoid an ugly collision.

From there, it was a one-on-one with Georgia's fullback and the Fijian-born speedster made light work of him to.

After Koroibate's try in the 60th minute, the Wallabies went on to score twice more as they managed a 27-8 win to finish pool play.