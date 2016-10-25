Maori All Blacks to add matches against Brazil and Chile on end-of-year tour - report

The Maori All Blacks have reportedly added two more matches to their calender at the end of year, with two games scheduled in South America.

Maori All Blacks perform the Haka during the Maori All Blacks v NZ Barbarians match at Eden Park in Auckland Source: Photosport

Argentine newspaper La Nacion reports the Maori All Blacks will face Brazil in November while Chile Rugby confirmed on social media a game has also been set.

The Maori All Blacks would play Brazil on November 10 before facing Chile the following week on November 17.

The dates line up with the already confirmed match the indigenous side has lined up against the USA Eagles - a November 3 match as part of a triple-header at Chicago's Soldier Field alongside the Black Ferns, Italy and Ireland.