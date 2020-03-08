Manu Tuilagi shown red card after shoulder charge against Wales winger

England's Manu Tuilagi was shown a red card in his side's Six Nations victory over Wales, ruled to have shoulder-charged winger George North.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the final moments of England's 33-30 victory at Twickenham, Wales had a chance to score in the corner, with the ball fired to the right flank of North.

The winger made an effort to dive for the corner only to be met by the England duo of Henry Slade and Tuilagi.

Read more: England keep Six Nations hopes alive after high scoring win over Wales

While Slade went low, Tuilagi was forced to try and wrap the ball, mistiming his effort - his shoulder connecting with the head of North.