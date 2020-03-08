TODAY |

Manu Tuilagi shown red card after shoulder charge against Wales winger

Source:  1 NEWS

England's Manu Tuilagi was shown a red card in his side's Six Nations victory over Wales, ruled to have shoulder-charged winger George North.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The England centre was sent off in his side's 33-30 victory. Source: SKY

In the final moments of England's 33-30 victory at Twickenham, Wales had a chance to score in the corner, with the ball fired to the right flank of North.

The winger made an effort to dive for the corner only to be met by the England duo of Henry Slade and Tuilagi.

Read more:
England keep Six Nations hopes alive after high scoring win over Wales

While Slade went low, Tuilagi was forced to try and wrap the ball, mistiming his effort - his shoulder connecting with the head of North.

Kiwi referee Ben O'Keefe sent the incident to the TMO, the decision going against Tuilagi and the England centre was shown his marching orders.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:34
Adesanya poses with cigar at weigh-in for UFC 248 fight, while his Cuban opponent was lost in translation
2
Manu Tuilagi shown red card after shoulder charge against Wales winger
3
Adams manhandles Knick then throws lovely assist as OKC win big in New York
4
Blues continue winning streak as Hurricanes reduced to 12 men in second half
5
'He's going to do something special' - Israel Folau's impact hailed by Dragons teammate
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

'This place means a heck of a lot to me' - Brad Thorn relishes Christchurch return despite Reds loss
00:15

Ex-Warriors centre Solomone Kata scores as Brumbies smash Sunwolves
00:15

Brad Weber, Shaun Stevenson combine for try of the year contender as Chiefs hammer Waratahs
00:15

Chiefs run riot in second half to thrash Waratahs, go top of Super Rugby