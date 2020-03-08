Manu Tuilagi shown red card after shoulder charge against Wales winger

England's Manu Tuilagi was shown a red card in his side's Six Nations victory over Wales, ruled to have shoulder-charged winger George North.
In the final moments of England's 33-30 victory at Twickenham, Wales had a chance to score in the corner, with the ball fired to the right flank of North.
The winger made an effort to dive for the corner only to be met by the England duo of Henry Slade and Tuilagi.
While Slade went low, Tuilagi was forced to try and wrap the ball, mistiming his effort - his shoulder connecting with the head of North.
Kiwi referee Ben O'Keefe sent the incident to the TMO, the decision going against Tuilagi and the England centre was shown his marching orders.