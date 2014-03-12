Manu Tuilagi ruled out of England training camp with knee injury

Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of the England rugby team's training camp in Brighton next week after a knee injury forced him to limp out of Leicester's 16-12 defeat to Saracens.

Manu Tuilagi of England. Source: Photosport

The blockbusting centre, playing only his sixth game following a two-month lay- off because of a groin issue and with England coach Eddie Jones watching on, hobbled off after eight minutes at Welford Road, having fallen awkwardly in a double tackle.

Leicester director of rugby Richard Cockerill said Tuilagi would be assessed on Monday after the problem area had settled down but England have opted to replace the 25-year-old with Bath winger Semesa Rokoduguni.