Manu Tuilagi ruled out of England training camp with knee injury

Source:AAP
Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of the England rugby team's training camp in Brighton next week after a knee injury forced him to limp out of Leicester's 16-12 defeat to Saracens.
Manu Tuilagi of England.
Source: Photosport
The blockbusting centre, playing only his sixth game following a two-month lay- off because of a groin issue and with England coach Eddie Jones watching on, hobbled off after eight minutes at Welford Road, having fallen awkwardly in a double tackle.
Leicester director of rugby Richard Cockerill said Tuilagi would be assessed on Monday after the problem area had settled down but England have opted to replace the 25-year-old with Bath winger Semesa Rokoduguni.
Tuilagi, who has been capped 26 times by England, has been beset by injuries for the past couple of years but was on Saturday called up to Jones' 33-man squad for a two-day camp on the south coast.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport